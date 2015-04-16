How To Make Your “Employer Brand” Shine And Attract The Best Tech Talent

Recruiting top tech talent is hard–really hard. Talent is in short supply , salaries in many industries keep going up , and nearly every company in every industry has tech openings they need to fill. In an overcrowded recruiting market, how do you make job seekers come to you?

It’s all about presenting an employer brand that resonates with candidates. Simply Hired’s 2014 Employer Brand Index showcases companies with the best employer brands, ranking them based on how often job seekers engage with a company’s job listings.

How can your company up its employer brand? Here are some key lessons from the top five winners in the technology industry this year:

The best employers in tech make information available and easy to find on their careers websites and pages. Without the right information about the position or company, candidates quickly become frustrated. When searching for a job, 77.3% of job seekers in a 2014 survey conducted by the Talent Board listed job descriptions as the most important information in their job hunt. Salary and benefit information were the next most important pieces of information for job seekers.

How the winners do it: Boeing, the company with the top employer brand index in the technology industry, clearly defines its jobs, describes its leadership development program, and provides an overview of benefits on its careers page.

In addition to listing its legendary perks, Google, which ranked fourth in the tech employer brand index, offers job seekers detailed descriptions of its many teams and specific roles within each team.

Takeaway: No matter how clear you think the position title is, offer a thorough description of the job on your careers page. Share as much information as possible about the position up front, including salary range and benefits information, to appeal to job seekers and create transparency.