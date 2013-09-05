advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Ricky Gervais Tells A Story About How He Learned To Write

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Here, in the inaugural episode, Ricky Gervais shares a story about an early creative turning point that forever informed the way he writes and works. It has to do with a teacher, a cheeky kid who maybe watched too much TV, an elderly neighbor and an unexpected creative lesson. Of course, it being Ricky Gervais, he delivers the story with some inimitable extras. Watch it above.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life