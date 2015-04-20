3 Counterintuitive Things You Should Do After You Get A Promotion

You just found out you got a promotion. Electricity shoots through you as the fronts of utter excitement and sheer terror collide. You think you have what it takes, and you know others believe in you.

But there’s still a hint of insecurity about whether or not you can excel at this next level. To counter this, you pour yourself into learning what you need to do next and whom to impress.

If you only think about doing more work and making more people happy, then you’re setting yourself for potential failure, burnout … or both. Through my work with time coaching and training clients around the world, I’ve seen that, to succeed after a promotion, you need to go beyond the average strategies to the exceptional.

Here are three counterintuitive truths that will dramatically improve your chance of success after a promotion:

It’s simple arithmetic. If you spend more time in one area, then you need to spend less time in another. That means in addition to determining what you will do following your promotion, you need to define what you won’t do anymore. That could mean decreasing the amount of projects you’re responsible for–instead of doing reports, models, or proposals, simply review them. That could mean putting some of your direct reports under another manager. That could mean answering fewer emails that an assistant can reply to instead.

It’s essential you clarify what you won’t do for a number of reasons:

It helps you to recognize when you need to delegate versus doing it yourself. It allows the people reporting to you to take full responsibility for their jobs. It forces you to really do your new job.

Initially, you’re going to be worse at doing your new tasks than you were at doing the work that you’ve been doing before. But if you take courage and master those new skills instead of clinging to the familiar territory of your last position, then you give yourself a great chance of growing into mastery at the new level.