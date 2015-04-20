How To Make Networking Fun

We all know networking is important, but it can be hard to force ourselves to do it. We have too many meetings and obligations; we have to stay late for work; we don’t get enough time with our friends and family. Who has time for another meet-and-greet to swap business cards, or a committee meeting with droning conference calls?

But too often, we forget that our professional lives can, and should, be joyful. Being bored at a networking event isn’t a sign that something is serious and important; it’s a sign that something is seriously wrong. It’s possible to share ideas, make connections, build a following–and simultaneously have a blast. Charlie Hoehn, author of Play It Away: A Workaholic’s Cure for Anxiety, suggests scheduling a “networking meeting” to play a game of catch with someone, rather than a standard lunch or coffee. Similarly, if you can find a way to organize something different–and fun–people will want to come to your meetings or take part in your initiative.

That’s what Robbie Samuels discovered when he wanted to bring together Boston’s advocacy community to meet and share best practices. As I describe in my new book Stand Out, everyone thought it was a great idea, but no one had the time–until he repositioned his offering into a Meetup group called Socializing for Justice (SoJust). “I realized that what we needed was something that wasn’t a meeting, wasn’t a conference, and wasn’t work, and would help us avoid burnout,” he says.

Twice a month, nonprofit advocates and their friends would gather for a purely social event–Bowling for Justice, Cocktails for Justice, Knitting for Justice, and the like. Within six weeks, they were drawing 150 attendees to each event; today, nearly nine years later, the group has more than 2,600 members. Here are four strategies Samuels advocates to make your networking event more fun for everyone.

Even for the most extroverted, it can be hard to enter a room where you don’t know anyone and strike up a conversation. That’s why Samuels and his cofounder, Hilary Allen, decided to build in conversation-starters. Participants all wore name tags that read, “I’m looking for” and “Ask me about,” which provided an easy entry point. “Right away, it was about creating a welcoming space and engaging with people,” Samuels says. “How could we do something that would help people feel engaged and connected?”

In a lot of networking groups, even though the official goal is to meet new people, you’ll find groups of regulars hanging out with each other. Not at SoJust. As soon as you attend three meetings in a relatively short period of time, you’re pulled aside. “We remind you about the culture and how welcoming everyone was,” says Samuels. Now you’re expected to act like a host and be similarly welcoming to others–including honoring a prohibition against talking to people you already know during the first hour of any gathering. “The magical part is that if you focus on welcoming everybody, you’ll invariably welcome those who need it–demographic outliers, like someone who’s older when most people are younger, or people of color in a mostly white environment.”

To create a true culture of inclusion, Samuels says even your body language is important. He developed a principle to govern SoJust interactions charmingly titled “Bagels vs. Croissants.” Whereas participants at most other organizations’ events huddle in tight circles (like a bagel), making it difficult for outsiders to break into the conversation, SoJusters are exhorted to stand in a semicircle (like a croissant) so they can welcome strangers into the fold.