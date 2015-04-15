How To Prepare For A Smooth Transition To The Corner Office

If you’re like most execs on the ascent, you’re both hungry for the opportunity and at least a tiny bit anxious. Perhaps there’s a voice in your head whispering, “You? A CEO? Ha! Maybe someday, but you’re not ready.”

If you hear this voice, go with it. It’s your wake-up call to prepare for the bracing challenge of leading a company, perhaps a big one on which a lot of employees, customers, and investors depend. Preparing well can help you ease into the enormous responsibility without unpleasant surprises.

We see what happens to ill-prepared CEOs. Sadly, they kill promising lines of businesses. They use customers as beta testers. They lead by fiat or fail to execute. They say one thing and do another. They alienate too many people. Or they just aren’t ready. And then they’re gone.

I haven’t been CEO long enough to declare myself an unqualified success, but I am grateful at least that others felt I was prepared to head the company. For a smooth ascent from wherever you’re at now, try these strategies, which so far have worked for me:

I spent my early decades on the operational side of what is now a $5.6 billion commercial property insurance company. I was focused on our mission, helping clients manage their property risks so they can stay in business no matter what. In the start of my career, I wasn’t digging too deeply into other, less transactional aspects of running an insurance company, e.g., the legal, financial, HR, and investment areas. As my CEO opportunity appeared on the horizon, however, I became very curious about these other functions.

A successful executive at any level needs to be as good at delegating work as taking it on. But when opportunities present themselves to learn about the core activities of leading a company, it’s time to seize that turf as your own. Your superiors want to see how you’ll react to the responsibility, how you’ll rise to the challenge, and most importantly, that you master these duties sooner rather than later. When opportunities arose, I grabbed them and didn’t let go. That helped me become an effective leader.