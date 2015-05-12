“Smart” Inhalers Are Now Monitoring All The Asthmatics Of Louisville

How do you find out where air pollution is affecting people the most? Ask the asthmatics.

Across Louisville, Kentucky, residents are documenting how often and where they use their asthma inhalers. It’s part of AIR Louisville, a program that uses Propeller Health’s sensor-laden inhalers to let residents automatically track where and when they’re having a hard time breathing.

Combine that data with a network of air sensors–from the EPA and a network of micro-air samplers from around the Louisville area–and all of a sudden it might become a lot more clear what the connection is between air quality, environmental factors, and asthma severity.

The program, a partnership between Propeller Health, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and others, leverages the same Propeller Health technology that the company uses in other commercial programs: sensors that attach to inhaled medication, and an accompanying smartphone app and physician-facing website that can make data from the sensors more actionable. In this case, patients are given the inhalers for free.





AIR Louisville is still recruiting patients and will run for at least a year, monitoring the use of both “rescue medication” (short-acting bronchodilators) and daily maintenance doses of medication–the reason being that more usage of rescue meds indicates poorly controlled asthma.

The air sensors add another layer of data. “The idea is to intersperse air sampling monitors–to overlay those onto the EPA monitor backbone so we get a little more local resolution of what’s happening,” says David Van Sickle, CEO and co-founder of Propeller Health.

This will be the second asthma study in the city. AIR Louisville will have up to 2,000 participants, but a smaller study of several hundred people conducted in 2014 validated the usefulness of the data. “One thing that surprised me was the degree to which even with a small sample we were able to see interesting relationships to ambient exposures, like air pollution, wind direction, and speed,” says Van Sickle.