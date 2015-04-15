Expert Advice On How To Build The Ultimate To-Do List

If you feel like you never manage to check everything off of your to-do list, you’re not alone. Only 11% of professionals around the world accomplish all the tasks they’d planned to do on an average workday, according to a LinkedIn survey .

Writing down your goals makes you more likely to achieve them, but many of us struggle with a never-ending to-do list: pick up the dry cleaning, finish that presentation, call the dentist, book a flight, order a wedding present . . .

Tracy McCubbin, professional organizer and owner of the Los Angeles-based dClutterfly, says one reason we get frustrated with to-do lists is that we expect to complete everything on them. “It’s something living and breathing as opposed to ‘I’ve checked everything off and I’m done for the rest of my life,'” she explains. In addition to making peace with their unending nature, here are other strategies for taming your to do-list.

Cramming too many things on our to do list can feel overwhelming, so Jason Womack, executive coach and author of Your Best Just Got Better, suggests sticking to the “verbs that make you money and the verbs that make you happy.” Many people fall into the trap of thinking they’re really busy but not accomplishing much, Womack says, so he asks clients what two to five verbs will help them get promoted this year.

In Womack’s case, he makes money by presenting and publishing, so he focuses on verbs like writing, calling and emailing to secure those opportunities, and bringing in those revenue streams enables Womack and his wife Jodi to take off one full month per year, which aids in the happiness department.

To help his clients figure out what tasks are important to focus on, he asks, “Why are you doing that task?” and “If you’re doing that task 36 months from now, do you think you’ll be any happier or making any more money?”

“When I ask those two questions after I’ve spent the time, met with my own coaches and mentors, and really committed to my own why, the things that land on my “lists” are better,” he says.