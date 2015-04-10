Peter Dinklage Celebrates America’s Lack Of Thrones In This New Chrysler Ad

It may have become a bit tougher to afford, but the American Dream is alive and well, according to a new Chrylser ad narrated by Peter Dinklage.

“There is no royal blood in this country. Nothing is reserved for anyone. It’s all just out there. Waiting for someone to reach out and take it. And the ones who do, these are the kings and queens of America.“

It’s a dramatic spot, from agency Wieden + Kennedy Portland, featuring atmospheric shots of New York City alongside hero shots of a collection of people who embody the many forms of success. People like Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, poker player and investor Phil Ivey, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, photographer Kwaku Alston, and restaurateur Caroline Styne.

Shown here, Alexis Ohanian

Their stories and work are inspiring, though some may quibble with the idea that nothing is reserved for anyone here, considering 43% of people raised in the bottom fifth of the income scale are still there a generation later, and 40% of those raised at the top end stay there. But hey, you gotta have goals, right? If this ad says anything it’s, “Forget about the systemic causes of income inequality for a minute and check out this hot new ride!” And the Dinklage voiceover is a subtle reminder that it could be worse, we could be in Westeros.