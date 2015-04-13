5 Reasons To Reconsider Promoting Your Top Performers

Business owners who follow conventional thinking are likely to promote their best performers to high-level positions, but research indicates that this could actually be a big mistake.

In fact, there are many studies that highlight the differences between top performers and their level of engagement with the company they work for, and the results are not at all what most owners would expect. Due to this, your best bet is to look more closely for leadership potential in lower-tier employees and understand that there’s a big difference between true leaders and mere managers.

Although this may seem like unusual advice, taking a close look at a handful of traits will make it clear that the majority of your best performers are not the right choice to take on a higher level of responsibility.

Being a skilled worker does not necessarily equate to having the ability to lead others. Studies since the ’90s have found that leadership skills are at least partially an innate trait, and it can also be more difficult to get naturally advanced workers to attend training sessions. After all, they may view these sessions as a waste of time, and their brains are wired for personal success as opposed to company-wide improvements.

If you carefully consider the traits that you appreciate in your best workers, you will quickly begin to realize that they typically get their work done faster and more accurately than their coworkers. This highlights a high level of competency, but it also proves that they tend to work alone instead of in a group.

In other words, they are not acclimated to being part of a team, and this will make it much harder to transition into team leadership. A Gallup poll states that 82% of managers are a poor fit, and you cannot afford the reduction in morale that will be caused by someone who is not a natural team leader.

You probably assume that your top performers are also highly engaged with your company, but this assumption is wrong almost half of the time.