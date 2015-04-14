Musical Traffic Lights, And Other Street Projects That Made San Franciscans Look Up From Their Phones

Walking down the street these days, you’re more likely to encounter people talking into or staring at their smartphones than genuine human interaction. For three days in April, however, that wasn’t true for a slice of San Francisco.

The city’s Market Street, a main downtown thoroughfare, hosted over 50 playful projects as part of the Market Street Prototyping Festival, a venue for artists and designers to show how public installations can improve quality of life. Many of the projects will eventually become permanent.

The festival was divided into different districts running along Market St. The “anchor project” in the Embarcadero district was Knock Stop Music, an installation that turns traffic lights into musical instruments.

Autodesk Line//Shape//Space

Created by Daily tous les jours, an interaction design studio in Montreal, the project was incubated at Autodesk’s Pier 9 workshop, a wonderland of 3-D printers and fabrication tools (Autodesk also made software available to all the prototyping teams).

I met Melissa Mongiat, the co-founder of Daily tous les jours, at Autodesk the day before Knock Stop Music went live. The project’s cardboard boxes, sprawled across a room, didn’t yet look like much. But its creation required all sorts of tools, including 3-D printers, waterjets, and lasers.

“We’re used to our structures being permanent, but because it’s a three-day festival, the structural elements are made out of cardboard,” says Mongiat.

Autodesk Line//Shape//Space

The team placed their mocked-up traffic lights on opposite sides of the street. Passersby could interact with each other by knocking on the light’s post, creating harmonic music in the process. Each post played two notes at a time; one side of the street had more synthetic-sounding instruments, while one had more analog instruments.