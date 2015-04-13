How To Stop Micromanaging Your Team

When you’re a business owner, especially at a small business or startup, you get to know your employees extremely well. That’s obviously a good thing, because it allows you to become familiar with their strengths and weaknesses. But it also makes it incredibly tempting and easy for you to micromanage their work.

That’s exactly what I did back when I was first starting out as the founder and CEO of Company Folders. I was quick to point out people’s mistakes and I would get upset if my team didn’t do things exactly the way that I expected them to. But that style of management only shuts down people’s creativity and creates an unhappy work environment. It also makes your company significantly less efficient because you’re not making use of your employees’ full potential.

Not sure how to cut the cord and stop micromanaging your team? Here are some of the techniques for avoiding micromanagement I wish I had implemented long ago.

Avoiding micromanagement is much easier when you’re confident that you’ve hired the right people. The people who work for you are ultimately what set you apart from your competition, so choose employees you know you can assign important tasks to with minimal direction.

It sounds easy enough, but this is something you really have to commit to. When you’re filling a position, don’t settle for people who aren’t an ideal match. The first step toward a micromanagement-free company is a team of people who can be held accountable.

This is also something to keep in mind even if you’re not actively hiring anyone new. Periodically assess your team’s skills; you might discover that an employee would be more effective in a different position or department within your company.

No matter how knowledgeable you are, trying to do everything by yourself is a recipe for disaster. That’s why it’s vital to delegate responsibilities to key members of your team.