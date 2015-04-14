“Guitar Hero” Is Back: “We Wanted To Give People Stage Fright”

The concept is the same as it was when I last played in 2010: a plastic guitar, an on-screen rolling road of cues for “playing” a song, and a tally of points for hitting notes (or more accurately, buttons) at the right time. It’s still fun. And I’m still bad at it.

Activision discontinued the hit game in 2011 after sales abruptly declined. Competing music games like Rock Band and DJ Hero had met a similar fate, and at the time, Activision blamed “declines in the music genre” for the decision to abandon it. But time has passed. People who bought music games in 2011 now have new consoles that don’t play those games anymore, so there’s potentially a renewed appetite for the genre. Harmonix and Mad Catz are is resurrecting Rock Band, and Activision is bringing Guitar Hero back this fall with a new game called Guitar Hero Live.





In its new incarnation, the guitar’s six buttons are stacked in two rows, like an egg carton. There’s a feature called “Guitar Hero TV” that allows would-be rock stars to access new songs and compete against others. But the most significant change is hinted at in the title: “Live.” Instead of a third-person view of cartoon rock stars, the new version of the game puts you on the stage of a live-action video concert to experience rock stardom from a first-person perspective. What you see is not static–the band and the crowd react to how you’re doing in the game. “We wanted to give people stage fright,” says Eric Hirshberg, the CEO of Activision Publishing.

When I start (almost immediately) missing notes during the demo, for instance, the drummer pops her eyes out of her head in a way that can only be translated as, “WTF?” The guitarist gives me a “What’s going on, man?” concerned face. I’m told, before I’m mercifully cut off, that if I screw up badly enough, the crowd will just go silent.





“That’s particularly brutal,” explains Jamie Jackson, the creative director of FreeStyleGames, the Activision-owned studio that made both Guitar Hero Live and DJ Hero).

Creating this scene wasn’t straightforward. It meant that FreeStyleGames had to figure out how to instantly and seamlessly transition live-action video between positive and negative reactions based on a user’s play. To accomplish this, the studio used a camera trick.