Why Tech Leaders Are Mixed On Reddit’s End To Salary Negotiations

After weeks of battling it out with venture-capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers in the courtroom, Ellen Pao is continuing her fight against gender discrimination with a new initiative: eliminating salary negotiations in the hiring process at Reddit, where she serves as interim CEO.

Last week, Pao told the Wall Street Journal that Reddit would allow candidates to “swap a little bit of [their] cash salary for equity” if that’s what they want, but, otherwise, there will be no negotiations during hiring because Reddit will not “reward people who are better negotiators with more compensation.” Exactly how Reddit will come up with an offer they think is fair is still unknown.

In general, the women Fast Company spoke to in the tech world applaud Pao’s efforts.

Joelle Emerson, who heads up Paradigm, a strategy firm that works with tech companies to promote diversity, calls Pao’s decision a “great example of doing something new and creative” to address a persistent barrier so paramount in tech.

“Women are as good as or better negotiators than men, [but] we don’t negotiate as effectively on our own because when we do, we’re penalized for it and there’s a social cost to negotiating,” says Emerson, a former sexual harassment lawyer. “By taking that out of the process, this is a good step toward establishing a level playing field.”

Negotiation as it exists now in most workplaces is a misnomer because it implies that both sides have access to information needed for a strong exchange of proposals.

According to Noreen A. Farrell, executive director at Equal Rights Advocates, a women’s rights advocacy organization based in San Francisco, testing different solutions to address gender and racial disparities is what tech companies need to do “if they are serious about diversity and fairness.”

“In reality, negotiation as it exists now in most workplaces is a misnomer because it implies that both sides have access to information needed for a strong exchange of proposals,” says Farrell. “That is not the case. Too often, applicants or employees do not know what others are being paid, so they are at a disadvantage as they try to advocate for themselves. I think ending that kind of one-side negotiation is important and I applaud Ellen Pao’s willingness to test an out-of-the-box solution to a real problem impacting women and people of color in the workplace.”