Volkswagen Gives Us A Glimpse Of The Downside Of The Glorious Future Of Transportation

What would you do if faced with a technology that would positively change the world forever, but despite its upside would take away something you love? Like if you found a cheap and easy technology to produce only the healthiest food on a mass scale that would make junk food obsolete. Would you hide it in order to save your love of greezy meatball subs?

One man is faced with a similar decision in this new VW ad from agency DDB Paris and director Noam Murro. He gets a letter from what sounds like a recently deceased uncle that leads him to a secret lab housing a fully functional teleportation machine that would make Star Trek-style teleporting possible for the world. The problem is, if it got out into the world, soon teleporting would replace all other forms of mass transportation, including driving a car. So the man does what any sane car lover would do when faced with such a question.





It’s a romantic notion, to be sure. Unless of course you’re someone who has to creep through rush hour traffic every day. Then, at some point deep in the second hour of your commute, you might start daydreaming of setting that guy on fire.