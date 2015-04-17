How To Make Friday The Most Productive Day Of The Week

A natural consequence of a 5-day workweek is that people get restless by the end of it.

An Accountemps survey of HR professionals found that only 3% claimed Fridays were the most productive days in their offices. In a recent time-diary study I did of 1,001 days in the lives of high-earning women, I found that my subjects worked about two hours less on Fridays than they did on Wednesdays.

It’s important that an organization be as deliberate about Friday as it is about Monday.

Still, there’s no inherent reason Fridays can’t be productive days. “I do think it’s important that an organization be as deliberate about Friday as it is about Monday,” says Rodd Wagner, author of the new book Widgets: The 12 New Rules For Managing Your Employees As If They’re Real People.

Indeed, “how an organization feels about Friday can be a litmus test for how it feels about employees in general,” he adds. Some managers schedule mandatory 4:30 p.m. meetings on Fridays, determined to claim every last drop of sweat they’re owed. Others take a longer view, and make time for things on Fridays that pay dividends during the rest of the week.

Here’s how to make sure you’re in the latter camp.

“First question: are you going into Friday having exhausted everyone?” Wagner asks. “We’re mortal.” If employees are run ragged from travel, late-night calls, and unexpectedly tight deadlines, then people will file their expense reports on Friday and mentally check out.

That’s fine, but you may as well acknowledge it. Treat people as grown-ups and suggest that they head out early rather than wasting time surfing the web. Or you could pace things better during the earlier part of the week. If you want to have productive Fridays, then people need to still have gas in the tank.