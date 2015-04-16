World’s Coolest Jobs: How Fenway Park’s Organist Strikes A Chord With Fans

When you think about who plays the organ during games at Boston’s historic Fenway Park, you might imagine that the same man has been doing it since the 1940s, possibly living in a memorabilia-filled studio apartment inside the Green Monster outfield wall. Or maybe that’s just me. But Josh Kantor, Fenway’s organist since 2003, is every bit a versatile, contemporary working musician: in the off-season, he plays keyboards and accordion for a huge array of bands, including R.E.M.-derived supergroup The Baseball Project. His connection with indie rock, as well as his knowledge of several generations’ worth of pop music and background playing for improvisational theater, help him skillfully and spontaneously connect with the enormously diverse fans who come to the park.

For example, at Monday night’s Red Sox home opener against the Nationals, Kantor played the Beatles’s “We Can Work It Out” during a lengthy instant-replay umpires’ review in the first inning. Here are his secrets to complementing the action on the field and getting fans pumped.

Josh Kantor

For a mainstream institution like baseball, where fans are only hearing short excerpts of songs while a million other things are happening, it would be logical for Kantor to play nothing but the most instantly recognizable classics. But one of his counterintuitive tricks to get fans’ attention is to do the opposite, and go for a niche audience.

“The last few years, as I’ve been playing with a lot of these different indie rock groups, it occurred to me that, well, I’m going through the trouble to learn the songs to play the shows, maybe I can sort of double dip and incorporate those occasionally into the ball games,” says Kantor. “It’s not a huge fan base that’s going to recognize those songs, but there’s always a number of people at those games who will hear me play something that’s a little off the beaten path. Those folks get excited about it.”

In 2013, for example, Kantor caught attention for filling a changeover with Superchunk’s “Me & You & Jackie Mittoo,” a single from the North Carolina indie vets’ just-released album I Hate Music. “I’ve been a fan of them for a long time, and [Superchunk touring bassist] Jason Narducy and I actually went to high school together outside of Chicago. We barely knew each other back then, but we’ve kind of reconnected in recent years. I loved the song, it was getting enough play in the press that I knew if I played it, some people would recognize or get a kick out of it.” The performance made it to YouTube, thanks to a fan’s cell-phone video, and spread on social media.

Kantor says that even huge hits can get attention for being unexpected. “Every year I try to learn whatever the big summer jams are that year, and then I’ll play them,” he says. “I guess there’s this novelty factor for some people, because they associate the ball park with more old-time or old-fashioned music, so if I’m playing the new Beyoncé single or the new Daft Punk single, people are like, ‘Oh wow, that’s kind of cool and unexpected.’ That usually gets people going.”

Kantor comes to every game with a potential playlist, but what he actually plays when depends on a variety of in-the-moment factors, including game action, fan requests, and the simultaneous work of Fenway DJ TJ Connelly.