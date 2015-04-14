Pinterest’s Simple Secret For Getting Creative With Brands

“Social media engagement” is a modern marketing phrase that means both everything and nothing–brands today can’t live without it, but it can create a lot of meaningless noise (or worse: see here, here, and here).

As Pinterest’s head of agency and brand strategy, Kevin Knight is responsible for making sure that when brands get to pinning, they’re using the platform the way other users do to be helpful and creative, no more and no less.

“I think that the most creative thing any brand or advertiser can do is to move somebody to action,” says Knight, who previously worked as team lead for Facebook’s Creative Shop. “But if you create a really cool experience, and it’s incredibly complicated, nobody ends up doing it. That comes to life in all kinds of well-conceived but often poorly executed creative digital ideas, where it seems to me the ideas are subservient to the technology, rather than the technology being subservient to the ideas.”

Target’s layering rug pin

A common example of this, says Knight, is potentially fun but labor-intensive, user-generated content. “One I see a lot is, ‘Make a video that tells us why you should get this prize, and we’ll choose a winner’,” he says. “So often it seems like the brand is bribing people to do something unnatural or exert unnatural effort. I just think that brands should be much more focused on helping people do, and much less focused on bribing activity that is subservient to brand metrics or digital metrics, like number of videos submitted. They’re distracting people from what they actually want to do.”

In other words, what people want to do isn’t extra homework for a brand, but what they always want to do–enjoy time with others, finish a creative project, find a new hobby, and so on. “For me, it’s much more interesting if you can say, ‘Hey, what does our business stand for, and what does our brand stand for, and what types of things do we want to help people do in their lives, which we’ll deliver on that promise?'” says Knight. “You think of REI, the outdoor retailer–if I go into that store, the brand promises that they’re going to help me love the outdoors, not that they’re going to help me sell a pair of shoes. If you’re Coke, what you actually want is for people to gather around with their friends and their family and have fun.”