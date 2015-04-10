advertisement
How Producer Brian Grazer Got Involved In The Hip-Hop World

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Prolific producer Brian Grazer, author of A Curious Mind: The Secret to a Bigger Life, sat down with us at South by Southwest to tell us about his creative process. Find out how one conversation with Eminem 20 years ago eventually led to the creation of the current hit show Empire.

