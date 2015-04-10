advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Today In Tabs Quiz: We Love The ’80s

Today In Tabs Quiz: We Love The ’80s
[Photos: 1, 2, 3, 4]
By Rusty Foster1 minute Read

It’s Friday again, and that means it’s time for the Tabs Quiz and day drinking! I hope you read your Tabs all week, because I get paid to write them, but they won’t help you all that much here. What will help? Having been alive in the ’80s. And Google, I guess, if you’re a low-down dirty cheat.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life