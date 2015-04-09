In The Age Of HBO Now, YouTube Wants You To Pay Up

Would you pay for YouTube? It might sound unthinkable, but in an era when Netflix originals are winning Emmys and HBO feels confident enough in its streaming model to unbundle itself from cable, it’s not far off. In fact, the growing competition for your eyeballs may leave YouTube with little choice.

Google is reportedly planning to offer a paid subscription version of YouTube sometime this year, according to Bloomberg Business. The as-yet-unknown monthly fee would let subscribers watch YouTube videos without having to endure pre-rolls and other forms of advertising.

Tinkering with this model gives YouTube the ability to experiment with a new revenue stream without disrupting the tried-and-true ad-supported experience YouTube viewers have known for the last decade.

The news apparently leaked from an email sent by Google to some of its video creators. As Bloomberg Business explains:

Revenue from the new feature, which will put Google into more direct competition with streaming services such as Netflix Inc. and Hulu LLC, will be shared with video creators, Google told them in an e-mail that was obtained by Bloomberg. The service may debut by the end of the year, said a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the plans aren’t public. “By creating a new paid offering, we’ll generate a new source of revenue that will supplement your fast growing advertising service,” the letter said.

It’s not the first time YouTube has toyed with the all-you-can-stream subscription model. Last year, the video giant unveiled YouTube Music Key, a music subscription service to go up against Spotify, Rdio, and which unofficially complements Google Play Music All Access, the company’s other paid music product.

This new model is a bit different from what YouTube is doing on the music front. From the looks of it, Google isn’t planning to wall off any of YouTube’s massive repository of videos behind a pay gate, but rather offer the subscription option in lieu of advertising–not unlike what Spotify does with music.

Another rumored perk of the upcoming subscription tier is the ability to watch videos offline, which is another feature borrowed from the streaming music world–and one that Netflix doesn’t have.