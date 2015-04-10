How To Keep Your Cool At Work At All Times

Anger makes extraordinary people doing ordinary things. Instead of leading with wisdom and skill, they act in ways that thwart their own intentions. This would be astonishing if it weren’t so common. For example, your top customer cancels a big deal. You want to tear his head off. Instead, after he leaves, you scream at two people on your team. Later, when your peer misses a big deadline, you quietly seethe and avoid her. Then, just when things have “settled down,” your boss undercuts you in a presentation. You go numb and forget everything.

Fight, flee, or freeze: Three paths by which talented people act against their own interests. Neuroscience tells us why. The amygdala, stress hormones, and the heart are key protagonists. You may know that certain practices you do at home—like yoga, meditation, mindful strength training, and lots of water—increase your odds of responding skillfully.

But what strategies can you practice on the job? Right when you’re about to fight, flee, or freeze, how can you shift your response? In short, what does it take to lead skillfully when you’re ticked off?

In my two decades of work developing leaders, the following eight strategies have proved helpful, particularly when part of a repertoire of responses applied selectively to situations. In tense moments, they help you do something rather unusual: simultaneously take care of yourself, the other person, and the relationship.

Repeat back what you heard. Your colleague sarcastically says you missed another deadline. You want to defend yourself or attack him. Instead, say, “Bob, let’s make sure I understand you. You’re saying you received the report from me late. Is that correct?”

Paraphrasing may seem like a waste of breath, but it accomplishes two things. First, you confirm what Bob actually said, not what made it through your mind’s filters. Second, you stay connected with Bob just when you feel like fighting.

Ask the other person to tell you more—what happened, what it means, how they feel, etc. “Bob, I’m guessing this had a negative impact on you. Tell me about that.” Or, “Bob, I’m committed to meeting deadlines, so I’m curious: Was this an isolated incident, or are there other examples?”