“True Detective” Or “Orange Is The New Black”: Which Trailer Has You More Pumped?

In this corner, weighing in heavy on the jailhouse drama and lesbian love affairs is Orange Is the New Black season three! And in the other corner, the runaway hit with an all-new clique, True Detective season two!

Let’s get ready to bingewaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaatch!

Within hours of each other today, Netflix and HBO dropped teasers of two of their most buzzworthy shows, let’s take a look at the tale of the trailer tape.

True Detective, season two

TRAILER MUSIC: It’s beautifully haunting and totally unfamiliar. Read more about the mystery tune here.

BEST TRAILER MOMENT: The intense stare-down between Vince Vaughn and Colin Farrell. We’re just going to go ahead and predict that this relationship will be incredibly toxic.

SEASON PREMIERE: June 21