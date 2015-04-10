5 Common Reasons You Tune People Out

Hearing is a basic human function, but listening is an essential tool that a leader uses from the start and develops as she grows. It involves attentive observation of what we are hearing and then the ability to make a judgment about it.

Observing with attention involves listening with all the senses as well as our own intuition. The judgment aspect of listening implies an acknowledgment of how you are responding in the moment.

A great leader is constantly aware of the barriers that can impede effective listening. According to Warren Reed, author of Positive Listening, barriers to effective listening come in many forms but typically fall into two categories: psychological (like misinterpretations, biases, and attitudes) or physical (including external sounds and distractions like the household pet or a blinking cursor).

To develop exceptional listening skills and advance your own leadership abilities, understand these common barriers to effective listening and use that knowledge to adapt to them on the fly:

A leader is inherently in a position of power, and it’s easy to let that power get in the way. Before the thought or conversation is complete you already think you know the answer.

This type of barrier is a prejudgment. Rather than having all the answers, it is your job to coax the answers to the surface.