Get Your First Look At True Detective Season 2 With This Moody, Mustache-y Teaser

After all the waxing philosophical and web trends to figure out what the follow up would be for HBO’s monumental first season of True Detective, here we are.

We see stars Colin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams in full cop drama mode, without actually figuring out anything to do with the plot, aside from Farrell’s epic detective ‘stache and willingness to fight dirty. We know the basic premise revolves around a career criminal (Vaughn) and three law-enforcement officers (Farrell and McAdams) in California, whose paths wind together around a murder. Unlike the first season, with Matthew McConnaughey and Woody Harrelson, where every episode of Nic Pizzalotto’s drama was directed by Cary Fukunaga, season two will feature multiple directors. The new season debuts on June 21st, with the first two episodes helmed by director Justin Lin of Fast & Furious fame.





To borrow a phrase form another highly-anticipated HBO show, summer is coming.