advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

How Not To Be The Worst At Coachella

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Music festivals are great. They are fun and sometimes even feature holograms of beloved rappers. But every year our social media feeds are inundated with truly unwanted posts. Remember the tips in this video and take a page from Gandhi’s playbook (what? of course he has a playbook!): Be the Coachella attendee you wish to see in the world!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life