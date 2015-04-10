How To Make Your Workplace Fun, Productive, And Creative

Creating a strong workplace culture has become a staple of entrepreneurship. Progressive businesses across the country are luring top candidates not only with high salaries and benefits, but with the promise to join a fulfilling team of like-minded individuals.

Considering how easy it can be to improve the atmosphere in a workplace, there’s no excuse to cling to antiquated practices that restrict the free flow of ideas.

There are plenty of ways to improve workplace culture, but in my experience, these are the quickest, easiest, and most effective ways to take your office life to the next level:

This sounds like a simple and obvious solution, but you’ll be surprised by how challenging it can be to keep fun a priority. In this case, practice makes perfect.

Make it a habit to evaluate morale in your workplace; if it’s suffering, a break for fun can lift spirits and boost success. Give your team a chance to enjoy themselves; it’ll undoubtedly create a friendlier, happier, and all-around healthier environment for everyone.

No great measures need to be taken for this to work, either. Small breaks or activities can work wonders and create a proud team dedicated to improving workplace culture. Foot the bill for a happy hour or incentivize goal-meeting with parties and prizes.

One of the most common issues plaguing workplace cultures today is a lack of overall direction. This has multiple negative effects on employees, from a decrease in motivation to general job unhappiness.