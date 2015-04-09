Louis C.K. Goes Native For A “Louie” Take Over of New York’s Vulture

Louis C.K. seems to be everywhere this week. He’s tanking Jimmy Fallon’s job prospects and roasted NYC mayor Bill de Blaiso while carrying an extra load , and written a love letter to New York City . But just in case that wasn’t enough, to celebrate (and promote) the fifth season of his award-winning show Louie, FX worked with New York magazine to create an entire homepage of Louis CK branded content on its culture and entertainment site Vulture.





It’s like what The Atlantic did for House of Cards, or The New York Times did for Orange Is The New Black, except y’know, funnier. Articles include a parenting cheat sheet, a divorce prep guide, a slideshow of Louie’s food cravings, a chance to vote for the show’s best moments, and more.

The content was created by New York’s creative service department and the network’s agency Moxie, not the magazine or Vulture staffers, and every piece is pretty clearly labeled as sponsored content. Louie season five premieres April 9th.