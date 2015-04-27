This Is How You’ll Shop In 2020

If you want to be happy, recent research suggests, you should spend your money on experiences , not things. It’s a wise sentiment, with income being a limited resource and all. You work hard for your paycheck. You want to get the most out of it.

On the other hand: Shopping is fun! Thanks to the Internet, consumers can make a conscious decision to shop smarter and make more-informed purchases that aren’t based solely on whatever the lowest price point is. And in a few years, it’s only going to get better. We asked a few of our Most Innovative Companies in Retail for predictions about what the future of buying stuff looks like. Here’s what shopping–both online and off–will look like in five short years.

The mall is practically a rite of passage for cool teens cultivating a social life. But with brick-and-mortar on a decline, malls will need to look beyond the RadioShacks, Aeropostales, and Cinnabons to stay busy.

Enter Westfield Labs, a San Francisco-based entity that is working to rethink what malls are capable of, often with a sprinkle of digital savvy. “Brick and mortar provides a place for brands to interact and connect with their customers in a way not always possible online,” Westfield Labs’ chief digital officer Kevin McKenzie wrote in an email. “It allows them to give a physical face and presence to their brand and to be a part of local communities. While sometimes a shopper just wants to make a purchase, other times they want to see, touch, and experience a product before making a purchasing decision, or maybe even just be inspired.” (It’s that sort of thinking that’s powered subscription box services like Birchbox–and our country’s growing obsession with such retail experiences.)

Part of that in-real-life retailing requires taking pressure off the shops–and minimizing risks like expensive rent. In San Francisco later this year, the company is launching a new concept in Westfield San Francisco Centre called Bespoke, a “trifecta of coworking, technology demonstration (demo) and event spaces.” One of Bespoke’s most notable elements is rentable pop-up space that tech and fashion retailers can rent out temporarily. Instead of signing a multiyear lease, brands can use it as an opportunity for customers to experience their product that they wouldn’t have online. As McKenzie explains it, his new idea will “allow brands and retailers to beta-test the physical retail space without the commitments of traditional storefront.” For brands, it means less risk. For American malls, it means a constant dose of freshness. For customers, it might even be a reason to return.

Who might be interested in physical store space? Perhaps a new breed of online-native retailers. Take Frank & Oak, a Montreal-based online menswear “club” that is already experimenting with expanding into brick and mortar as a marketing vessel.

More important than the transactions we make is the idea of creating a sense of place and a feeling of community.

It’s as much (or maybe more) about branding as moving units. “The store of tomorrow is less about being transactional and more about the experience and ability to use the store as a media platform,” says Ethan Song, Frank & Oak’s cofounder and CEO. “More important than the transactions we make is the idea of creating a sense of place and a feeling of community when a consumer steps into our stores. Allowing people to experience the brand firsthand and in person allows this sense of community to flourish. Incorporating things like social gatherings and coffee shops in our stores underlines our commitment to building not just a store, but a place people want to be.”