From Google’s Hiring Secrets To The Best Office Colors: The Most Popular Leadership Stories This Week

This week, we learned that the shape of your face may change how you’re perceived at work while the paint on your office wall may change how you perceive your workplace.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of April 6.





There’s no question that Google’s workforce boasts some of the most brilliant minds in tech, business, and design. But how does one go about hiring a handful of great talent out of 2 million promising applicants? This week, Google senior vice president of people operations, Laszlo Bock, spoke to Fast Company about his new book, Work Rules, which offers an insider’s view on the Google hiring process. “We put a lot of time and effort to work at Google into making this a place where you can be who you are,” says Bock.





Like bookends on a shelf, saying out loud that you’re “done” can have a transformative effect on the way your brain deals with tasks, giving assignments a clear beginning and a clear end. “What we want to do if we want to set ourselves up for increasing productivity is put minor or smaller challenges in front of us so we build up that ‘done’ moment,” says psychologist Leslie Sherlin. The greatest benefit? Once all is said and “done,” the feel-good hormone seratonin floods the brain.





Even as more companies adopt open-office layouts and team-bonding activities to improve employee morale, many offices remain woefully dull when it comes to color in the workplace. According to a new study from the University of Texas, white or gray walls may exacerbate an office’s low-morale issues. Instead, employers should paint the “town” blue or green––red is actually too intense for most employees––it’ll keep everyone in high spirits and less prone to stress.





It’s no secret that we’re hardwired to like certain facial features––big eyes for women, strong jawlines for men––but did you know that the shape of your face can affect how you’re treated in the workplace, too? For instance, your baby-faced co-workers are more likely to be perceived as innocent and trustworthy.





April 14 is Equal Pay Day, so chosen because it’s also the day most women finally receive as much as their male coworkers did last year. A bummer, we know, but until policy catches up with the rest of us, the best way women can achieve equal pay is through the oldest trick in the book: a fruitful negotiation. Here, the three questions every woman should ask herself before heading into salary talks.