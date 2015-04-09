This Sister Act From Mexico Will Rock You With Their Metallica Cover (And 10-Year-Old Bassist!)

Three sisters from Monterrey, Mexico are looking to break into the music business. Did we mention they’re a metal band? Oh, and that the oldest member isn’t old enough to legally drive a car?

Meet The Warning: 15-year-old Dany on lead vocals and guitar, 13-year-old Paulina on drums, and 10-year-old Alejandra on bass.

The Warning has been raking up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube with their covers that range from Lady Gaga to Metallica, and their EP featuring original songs hits iTunes on April 14. It’s definitely not a bad start, but don’t think these young ladies are idling on newfound stardom: The Warning is looking to attend a summer program at Berklee College of Music (where total costs for seasonal classes can climb close to $10,000) and has a GoFundMe page to raise funds for tuition and travel.

“Over here, people don’t appreciate it as much–they don’t notice how much hard work we have to put it in to play it,” Paulina says in the GoFundMe video. “Going to Berklee will be being with people who know how hard you have to work [and sharing] our love with music with other people. That’s the main idea to go there–to learn more things from people who actually care a lot about it.”