Wookie Here, It’s Chewbacca Replacing Louis C.K. In The Opening Credits Of “Louie”

Although far less loquacious, Chewbacca was in many ways the Louis C.K. of the Star Wars universe. Or at least he was the perennial underdog version of C.K. that the superstar comedian portrays on his show, Louie. Chewbacca sort of played the background. People were fond of him, sure, but they loved his Millennium Falcon-flying compatriot, Hans Solo. When will Chewie ever be loved? (Aside from that Star Wars Holiday Special that introduced his wife Mallatobuck , which is NOT canon.) In a new video, any admittedly forced parallels between the comic and the wookie are made explicit when they switch places in the opening credits of Louie, whose fifth season premieres tonight.





Now, SNL did indeed get there first and better with its Lincoln spin on the opening scene a few years ago, but that segment was attached to a larger brilliant sketch about Abraham Lincoln as a stand-up with C.K.’s exact delivery. In the new version, created by the good folks at Nerdist, we only get one minute of watching a lonely Chewbacca wade through the nighttime detritus of the East Village. At least it’s enough time to squeeze in a very appropriate stormtrooper cameo.





Just be sure to keep watching for when our hero finally goes inside the Comedy Cellar, though. The sight of Chewie doing stand-up will make a certain subset of comedy nerds and nerd-nerds psyched enough to make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.