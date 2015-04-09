If The U.K.’s Top Political Leaders Were A Boy Band, It Would Look Like This

Less than a month to go before the U.K. General Election and the political advertising scene just took a turn for the unexpected.

The Green Party folks are the nice people, the ones who care about the planet, are kind and compassionate, maybe a bit earnest, right? It seems they also have a merciless sense of humor.

This new spot from the “Greens” as they are known in the U.K., depicts the leaders of the four other main parties–Nigel Farage (UKIP), Ed Miliband (Labor), Nick Clegg (Lib Dem), and Prime Minister David Cameron (Conservative)–as a kind of be-suited boyband called “Coalition,” singing in perfect harmony.

The ad, created by agency Creature London, begins with a young woman declaring that only the Green Party stands by its beliefs while the other parties seem the same. The shot then pans to a stage where a quartet of crooners, who loosely resemble the various party leaders, perform a high camp production of a power ballad, entitled Change the Tune.





Some of the more choice lyrics in this master class in sarcasm include:

“And if a few companies don’t pay tax, Let’s not grumble, where’s the harm in that?” And: “Let’s frack this green and pleasant land, come on Eddie, join the band.”

It also lampoons the similar elite backgrounds of the four leaders, with: “The choice between us couldn’t be clearer, Oxford! Cambridge! Diversity for ya.”

Returning to the young women, who says “Like it? It’s been number one for about 200 years.” It’s attack advertising with glitter.