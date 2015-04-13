The Next Wave Of Interfaces: Touch, Plus Something Else

In the days when Macintoshes all came with 9” monochrome displays, I once came upon a woman in a computer store trying to make sense of Apple’s boxy beige computer. Looking at the display, she tried to activate an on-screen button by tapping the mouse against the screen rather than sliding it around the desk to control the cursor. In doing so, she demonstrated that direct manipulation of on-screen items is often more intuitive than indirect input devices such as a keyboard and mouse.

That was a principle that Apple would come to embrace many years later when it put a touch screen in its Newton PDA and–far more successfully–created the iPhone’s “pure touch” experience. As Steve Jobs introduced the latter, he decried styluses. He also published a manifesto against Adobe’s Flash in which he berated the multimedia technology for not being designed for touch since it included support for interactions that involved hovering the mouse pointer, a gesture that didn’t exist on the iPhone.

Seven years after the iPhone, device developers are augmenting touch for a host of reasons.

Still, the fact that touch is intuitive doesn’t mean that hovering is obsolete. Samsung would go on to enable hovering in a touch interface with its popular Galaxy Note phone’s S Pen stylus, and Apple itself would receive a patent for a touch-and-hover panel.

The hovering issue illustrates just one of the limitations of touch interfaces as they are popularly implemented in smartphones today. Seven years after the iPhone, though, device developers are augmenting touch for a host of reasons, including device screen size, aesthetics, familiarity, and backward compatibility in an array of products:





Just as Apple has steadfastly kept touch out of its past with the Macintosh, it is limiting its role in its future with the Apple Watch. In some ways, the touch implementation in Apple Watch is more sophisticated than in the iPhone in that it can distinguish between taps and presses. However, Apple says the watch’s crowning interface achievement is the small dial on its side used in place of features such as multitouch pinch-and-zoom on the watch’s small display. The adoption of the digital crown is in part to differentiate from touch-screen-based Android Wear watches, although other smartwatch companies such as Pebble have eschewed touch screens altogether.