“Email in Real Life” is The Most Wonderful (and Awkward) Thing of the Week

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Tripp and Tyler, the sketch comedy duo who brought you “A Conference Call in Real Life” last year, just made an excellent sequel, “Email in Real Life.” Inspired by their video (which really should be shared widely as a public service announcement), we took to Twitter to ask you what you hate most about email. Watch the video above to see the results, and tweet us your feedback at #mostwonderful.

