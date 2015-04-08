Watch The “She’s All That” Parody From Last Week’s SNL That Makes The Just-Announced Reboot Pointless

Reboot-enthusiasts were no doubt excited this morning to find out that another reboot is in the early stages of boot-inazation. What with Full House already covered, this time it’s the 1999 Freddie Prinze Jr./Rachel Leigh Cook film, She’s All That, in which human beings make sexually charged long-term bets about other humans. It’s a win-win for studios yearning to capitalize on name recognition, and fans of things that already happened happening again. The only problem: Saturday Night Live straight-up murdered the premise of She’s All That just last weekend, with a note-perfect parody that should probably be the final word on the topic.
During the recent, Michael Keaton-hosted episode of SNL, writer and occasional performer Mike O’Brien got on air a digital short called Prom Queen, whose premise viewers should find familiar. Although it’s not explicitly a parody of She’s All That, all the elements are there, only tweaked in just such a way to amplify the sociopathic ridiculousness of these dumb bets that were once a staple of romantic comedies. Sorry reboot, the video below is all that, and anything else that follows needn’t bother.