3 Crucial Steps To Finding The Right Leaders For Your Business

“He had the background I was looking for, his references were great, but he ended up as the wrong fit for us. What happened?”

I’ve heard this question dozens of times. Choosing the right executive is one of the most critical decisions a company can make. Human resource experts estimate it will cost a company up to 400% of an executive’s salary to replace her. These costs include recruiting, interviewing, hiring, training, and reduced productivity. This is a high price to pay every time you make a bad executive hire.

There are hundreds of thousands of seasoned executives in the U.S. to choose from, so why is it so difficult to find the right one? There’s a reason why executive search is a $9+ billion industry in the U.S.: Finding the right executive is rarely easy.

The following is sound advice whether you are hiring a full-time executive or talking with contract executives to fill a role as an interim executive, part-time executive, or consultant.

The same or something different? Do you need someone who can represent you and your culture or do you need a breath of fresh air to help shepherd change? Your new executive’s work style should still be consistent with what your team will respond to. For example, you do not want an assertive and aggressive work style if you know your team will not respond well to it.

Look forward. I always recommend hiring for what you need one year from now. Pull out your strategic plan and look at your longer-term vision and goals for the company. What types of skill sets are you currently missing in your company? Whether you are bringing in someone longer term or interim management, their skill sets and past accomplishments should be consistent with where you want to get to, not where you are now.

Expertise. Look beyond your job description or project scope and determine what expertise is needed for someone to accomplish it and then prioritize it.