All The Foods California May Want To Rethink Growing So It Can Save Water

As California’s epic drought continues, most of the state’s dwindling water supply is going to agriculture–including a hundred billions of gallons of water every year to alfalfa that feeds cows in places like China. Is it time for California to rethink what it grows?

Though the state recently passed mandatory water restrictions for the first time, the plan didn’t touch farmers. Some experts argue that policy needs to change, in order to deal with two related crises–the long-term challenge of a changing climate and the immediate problem of the current drought.

“Right now California growers are very proud of the fact that they’re growing food for America,” says Steve Shimek of the California Coastkeeper Alliance. “I appreciate that. But at what point are we going to start talking about are we growing artichokes, or are we growing lettuce and broccoli? Those are choices we need to make, and I think we’re going to get forced into making those choices.”

“Things like our tree crops that are very thirsty, and unadaptable to the ups and downs of the environment, we’re probably going to have to sacrifice those things,” he says. “That’s just the way it is. Those are tough choices, because if you make those choices some people are going to go out of business, and some people are going to lose jobs.”

The LA Times published a recent infographic of the thirstiest foods to produce per ounce. Meat tops the list (dairy, though not included on the chart, is equally bad), followed by legumes like lentils and chickpeas, with grains and certain vegetables, like asparagus, trailing behind.

Here are five crops that might be better to grow in places where it regularly rains.

A single serving of Greek yogurt takes 90 gallons of water to produce–and most of that water is used to grow alfalfa to feed cows. Meat has a huge water footprint for the same reason. In California, more water is used to use alfalfa than any other crop. Part of that goes directly to the state’s own dairy industry, the largest in the country. But much of it is also exported to countries like China at cheap prices.