The Science Behind How PepsiCo Gives Customers Exactly The Flavors They Want

On this week’s edition of Innovation Undercover, step into PepsiCo’s savory Culinary Innovation Center in Valhalla, New York to discover the secrets behind potato chip flavors like Flaming Crispy Chicken and Cheeseburger. These flavors were not dreamed up by some slacker dude with the munchies–they are the result of years of research, development, and, in some cases, failure. Watch the video above to find out what super-calibrated tech is required in order to make 30 perfectly ridged potato slices every second–and much more.