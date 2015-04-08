David Chang And Budweiser Are Searching For America’s Next Great Burger Chef

Last year, chef David Chang published a confessional of sorts in GQ , declaring his hate for fancy beer and undying love and appreciation for “cheap, watery swill.” He also drew one distinct line in the sand, “Let me make one ironclad argument for shitty beer: It pairs really well with food. All food.”

A few months later during the Super Bowl, Budweiser proudly declared itself a macro-brew with no time for pumpkin peach ale or whatever the hell it is those mustachioed nerds are smelling in their snifters.

Now, we’re pretty sure Bud isn’t going to change it’s tagline to “cheap, watery swill” any time soon, but the brand has teamed up with unfancy-beer fan Chang to find America’s next great amateur burger chef. The “Bud & Burgers Championships” kicked off on April 7 (National Beer Day) inviting aspiring burger masters to submit a video or photo showing their goods and why they deserve the 2015 Bud & Burgers crown. Semi-finalists will compete head-to-head at 10 events hosted at some of the biggest summer U.S. festivals, including Stagecoach Music Festival, Free Press Summer Fest, Chicago Blues Festival, and more.





The finale event will be at the Budweiser Brewery in St. Louis on July 11, where Chang will join Budweiser’s brewmasters to judge the best of the best. Based on that Super Bowl ad and Chang’s penchant for the cheap and watery, aspiring burger champs should probably leave the foie gras and Stilton at home. The winner will get $100,000 and a spot on the new Esquire Network’s United States of Burgers, a six-episode series that will put foodies, aspiring chefs, and the Bud & Burgers champ in head-to-head battles in a made-for-TV search for the perfect burger to pair with Budweiser.