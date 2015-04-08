In Its Least Annoying Act So Far, Uber Put A Curbside Breathalyzer In The Way Of Potential Drunk Drivers

Uber’s reputation for safety (or transparency , or good sense, or class ) isn’t exactly sterling–controversy over appropriate background checks and drivers being arrested have seen to that–but it still beats driving drunk. And that’s something the company is interested in curbing, if its new promotion can have an impact. On what we can only assume was St. Patrick’s Day (unless green fedoras are suddenly fashionable year-round), the company set up a curbside breathalyzer in a high traffic area in an unnamed Canadian city after midnight. The post-bar crowd was offered the chance to see exactly how drunk they were, and then–if they were over the limit–catch a free Uber ride home.

The breathalyzer was conceived by Canadian agency Rethink, and built by industrial design studio Stacklab. And it’s a good idea: While transportation networking companies like Uber have encountered their share of controversy, getting drunk drivers off the road is one area in which their services are an almost-unquestioned good thing. Most Uber customers needing a ride home after having too much to drink will need to rely on their own intuition to know if they’re unsafe to be behind the wheel, of course–and they’ll have to pay for the ride–but getting people to think about the options they have when they shouldn’t be driving is a good thing at any price.



