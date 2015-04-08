Today in Tabs: I Can’t Watch

What happens when you have one bad apple?

As a child, my nutritional hygiene was subpar. My mum didn’t put much effort into broadening our paletes, since that might lead to us asking her to cook more. Most of the time I ate Weetabix cereal for breakfast, lunch (if I wasn’t at school), and dinner.

There was always a token bowl of fruit on the dining room table, though. It would have a few oranges, some bananas, and an apple or two. We never ate them, so I know from observation that as soon as one piece goes rotten, the rest will follow.

So when someone says, “it was just one bad apple” (and I feel like it’s been said a lot over the past year), I hear “the whole bunch is spoiled”. I didn’t even realize there were other interpretations of the phrase until listening to this 2011 Fresh Air segment about it.

