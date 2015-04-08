Today in Tabs: I Can’t Watch

America’s heavily armed racist blood-cult continued its killing spree on Saturday, this time in North Charleston, SC. It was the usual story, of course: a crazed black brute struggling with the hero in blue, an officer threatened, a regrettable event but an event forced by the now safely deceased aggressor. But then a new video came out and it looked strangely like a police officer calmly shooting down an unarmed man who was already 25 feet away and running for his life. After shooting his fleeing victim 8 times, the officer loudly demands the lifeless body put its hands behind its back, as if he is unaware that shooting a human being 8 times causes that person’s death, or perhaps unaware that the man he just killed was a human being at all. The slaying is so egregious, and the lies told after the fact so false and self-serving, that the officer has been charged with murder, and while he will surely not be convicted, even just the barest acknowledgement that something might be wrong here feels like a tiny bit of progress?
Every single thing about this country’s criminal justice system makes me feel completely insane. Here’s Ariel Levy in The New Yorker on how (and whether) we compensate people we wrongfully convict. Mostly, we don’t.
reviews, reviewed: the apple watch is not for everyone, not for anyone i know, and not even really for me, maybe, but for someone, surely
— Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) April 8, 2015
Oh hey it’s Apple Watch review day though! Will the new Taptic Engine™ help remind you when the next #BlackLivesMatter protest march is? An army of gadget reviewers are ready to tell you, at incredible length. Farhad says it isn’t for everyone. Re/code says it’s kinda like other smartwatches but that doesn’t mean it’s for everyone. Topolsky says it probably isn’t for everyone and also demonstrates that checking your watch makes you look like a huge dick. The Wall St. Journal says that “[w]ith the Apple Watch, smart watches finally make sense,” but that it isn’t for everyone. The New York Times calls it “Less Than Fulfilling,” and points out that it probably isn’t for everyone. The Verge made a review so pretty I am unable to read any of it, but I think the gist is that the Apple watch is only for some people, not all the people. And if you only have 4:30 to figure out whether you want one, watch Joanna Stern’s video, which certainly makes it look like the watch isn’t really for anyone.
Here is my Apple Watch review: Your life is largely meaningless. No gadget can obscure its emptiness. You are dying every day.
— Alex Balk (@AlexBalk) April 8, 2015
So there’s the Apple watch and police murder, Avery. What can you do with that?
What happens when you have one bad apple?
As a child, my nutritional hygiene was subpar. My mum didn’t put much effort into broadening our paletes, since that might lead to us asking her to cook more. Most of the time I ate Weetabix cereal for breakfast, lunch (if I wasn’t at school), and dinner.
There was always a token bowl of fruit on the dining room table, though. It would have a few oranges, some bananas, and an apple or two. We never ate them, so I know from observation that as soon as one piece goes rotten, the rest will follow.
So when someone says, “it was just one bad apple” (and I feel like it’s been said a lot over the past year), I hear “the whole bunch is spoiled”. I didn’t even realize there were other interpretations of the phrase until listening to this 2011 Fresh Air segment about it.
In other apple #content, Kevin Fanning’s tweet shocked me to my… You can guess.
I blink and suddenly everyone is eating their apple cores
— kfan ⛅ (@kfan) April 6, 2015
Wow. Nicely done.
Periscope is the thirst app. Exhibit 1: Jack Smith IV in The Observer. Exhibit 2:
Okay I have enjoyed giving @sacca some shit over Periscope recently but pretty sure this actually deserves it? pic.twitter.com/NbyS9YCdk6
— mat (@mat) April 8, 2015
Increased tweetstorm activity possibly linked to global warming. “No, totally” vs. “Yeah, no.” Randsplaining. Ijeoma Oluo on “Ethical” Doxxing. Guns must be disabled for safety at upcoming NRA convention. Hope they prohibit police too. California’s water problem is our fault. The Carl’s Jr. / Hardee’s Line is real. Shade thrown with great force.
Today’s Song: ILOVEMAKONNEN, “Whip It (Remix)” feat Migos & Rich The Kid
~How many more tabs… treat me the way you wanna do?~
