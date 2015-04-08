These “No Kardashian” Parking Signs In L.A. Discriminate Against Kardashians

One person who apparently isn’t feeling Kim Kardashian’s look decided to do something about it. He put up “No Kardashian Parking” signs all over Hollywood on Tuesday, in front of stores where members of the entrepreneurial reality clan are known to cause paparazzi traffic jams.

The perpetrator of the signage assault is none other that Plastic Jesus, the very L.A. street artist perhaps best known to Co.Create readers as the man who uses drug-crazed Oscar statuettes to comment on Hollywood’s substance abuse issues. Of course, fame itself is also a substance that can be abused, and one could argue that the Kardashians’ swordsman-like wielding of it has inconvenienced thousands. As Plastic Jesus tells the Hollywood Reporter, he got the idea for putting up the seven “No Karadashian Parking” signs when he himself got stuck behind one of those camera-clutching swarms that develop when a Kardashian exits a store.





Although the signs have almost certainly been taken down by now, the sentiment behind them will echo around the Internet for the rest of the day, leaving us all to wonder, “When will these Kardashians ever catch a break?”