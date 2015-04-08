Take An Illustrated Look At How All Men Must—And Do—Die On Game of Thrones

Never get too attached to any one character on Game of Thrones, for it will only end in tears. HBO’s juggernaut fantasy series has practically made a sport of killing pivotal characters on the show, so don’t hold out much hope for the supporting cast either. So many people have perished in Westeros, in fact, that it can be confusing at times to remember who died when, and how. Fortunately, a new guide to the show captures all the gory details—in an inappropriately delightful illustrated format.





Washington Post graphics editors Shelly Tan and Alberto Cuadra have just unveiled Valar Morghulis, an in-depth (in-death?) illustrated guide to the whopping 456 people who’ve shed this mortal coil during the first four seasons of Game of Thrones. The visualized data on display ranges from which season was the bloodiest (last year’s, by far), which locations are the deadliest (stay away from King’s Landing!), and which character is responsible for the most kills (that would be Bronn).





Perhaps the best feature, though, is that the minimalist illustrations for each character gets even more minimal—both in size and definition of features—based on the character’s significance. While someone like Khal Drogo (RIP) looks very much recognizable as Khal Drogo, each rando Baratheon of Dragonstone soldier (RIP) is appropriately anonymous. Whether you have a major story line on Game of Thrones or not, one thing is for sure: you are definitely going to die.