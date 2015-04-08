Facebook Is Officially Addicted To Frank Gehry

Facebook just finished construction on a new, park-topped mothership by famous architect Frank Gehry , and immediately, the company filed plans for two more Gehry-designed buildings . They’re of similar design and scale, according to the L.A. Times, and they’re to be built next door, adding almost a million square feet to the campus.

Matt Harnack/Facebook

The two new buildings will be right across the street from the new Gehry flagship, built upon Facebook’s recent 56-acre land purchase in Menlo Park. One building will be used for special events and parties that can accommodate up to 2,000 people.

Photo:Gehry Partners, LLP

Gehry often takes heat for his work in urban environments–for making singular architectural statements that ignore a city’s context. Take his “sparkling artichoke” in downtown Los Angeles or his melted ice cube of a building on Manhattan’s West Side. How they fit into their respective neighborhoods is anyone’s guess. But when you’re talking about a massive office park, like Facebook’s, there’s no real context to consider or accommodate. Gehry might be the perfect designer for Facebook.

Read more here.

[via Archinect]