5 Tips For Killing It At Lip Syncing, From The Producer And Director Of “Lip Sync Battle”

Move over, reality singing competition shows. Singing is so last year. What’s hot now, apparently, is performing in a way that has all the characteristics of singing, except without any pesky vocalizing whatsoever. The time has come for competitive lip syncing on TV—and possibly at your place.

According to legend, the seed that grew into Lip Sync Battle, the new hit show on Spike TV, was planted on a road trip from Ojai to L.A. in the spring of 2013. The Office star John Krasinski was driving with his friend, The Office (U.K.) co-creator Stephen Merchant, and they were reportedly jamming the hell out. Upon regaining their composure, the two began an earnest discussion of what Krasinski might do during his imminent appearance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. Merchant suggested he merely repeat what they’d just been doing: rocking out without actually singing.

Krasinski brought the idea to Fallon, and thus was born the first “Lip Sync Off.” By the time Emma Stone tore the roof off of Fallon’s Tonight Show studio in a lip sync battle a year last April, with 48 million YouTube views to show for it, a deal was already in place for a spin-off show, with Krasinski, Merchant and Fallon as producers.

Lip Sync Battle, which airs Thursday nights at 10pm, debuted on April 2 to 3.2 million viewers, the strongest series premiere in Spike TV’s history. On the show, co-hosts LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen judge guests like Dwayne Johnson and Anna Kendrick as they attempt to outdo each other at silent singing. But what exactly makes for a killer competitive lip syncing performance? Co.Create spoke with the show’s director, Beth McCarthy, an 11-year SNL vet, and executive producer Casey Patterson to find out how to enhance your performance without raising your voice.

Jimmy Fallon

The best way to leave an impression when lip syncing is to show how much you love the song—by just going for it.

Beth McCarthy: Commitment is absolutely number one. Some people you see the incredibly precise lip syncing and you’re blown away; other people, it’s style points and the interpretation of the song. But when somebody truly loves the song, it’s the most fun to watch. You can always tell when someone’s done this in the car and in front of the mirror about 50 times.

Casey Patterson: We felt early on that people would only be comfortable going all out if it was a song that actually meant something to them. Not in a hokey way but because they know it, that’s their jam. So since there couldn’t be any limitations on the music front, we decided there’d be no songbook. Let the guest choose the song they’ll be into the most.