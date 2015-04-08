Women Talk About Their First Periods In This Underwear Ad

Dear Kate, an e-tailer that specializes in panties that don’t show leakage, just launched a new campaign by director Mary Harron (American Psycho), featuring women talking about their first times–their first periods, that is.

Historically, there’s been a lot of shame surrounding menstruation, and the first one can be a lot to handle, where everything still feels unknown and new. Women in the video recall their awkward, sometimes hilarious first time stories, and the emotions (often embarrassment) associated with this new phenomenon. Consumers are also invited to share their first period experiences, with videos curated on the brand’s site, all in a bid by the underwear maker to change the way we talk about periods.

And, it’s not the only company trying to shift the narrative: Hello Flo (with its awesome “Camp Gyno” and “First Moon Party” spots), uses humor and frank talk to sell subscriptions for its period kits, while video game Tampon Run replaces guns with tampons in an effort to normalize the monthly occurrence.





Gone are the days when companies default to women dancing or exercising while blue liquid pours onto a pad (well, okay, not gone–those ads are still around), because talking about periods in honest, poignant and funny ways seems to be becoming a hell of a lot easier.