These Apps Are Like The Uber, Airbnb, And Nest For The 1%

After speaking by phone with Clive Jackson, the CEO of a travel company named Victor , he emailed me a discount code I could use to test out his service–that is, to book a fake trip on a charter jet–for only $1.

That’s lucky, because otherwise I would have had to fork over a few thousand bucks for a one-hour flight. Victor, which offers on-demand charter jet booking, is just one of a number of apps serving a very lucrative user base–the ultrawealthy and corporate teams willing to pay for convenience.

Victor bills itself as a product that “makes comparing, booking, and managing private-jet charters easier and faster than ever before.” According to Jackson, the app’s target audience are corporate customers flying teams from destination to destination on short notice, and “successful ultra high-net worth entrepreneurs” traveling for leisure. The company, which raised $8 million in funding earlier this year, is one of a number of entrants in a crowded book-a-private-jet-by-app space that also includes upstarts like BlackJet and NetJets.

The Victor app

The app itself is rather seamless. When I tested it out on my iPad, I tried searching for a flight from the nearest private jet-friendly airport to my house, the Van Nuys Airport in the suburbs of Los Angeles, to Oakland. It took less than a minute to bring up multiple price quotes for a one-way trip two weeks in the future; the cheapest option was $4,600, while the recommended flight–aboard a lightweight Phenom 100–would’ve cost me $5,100. Booking the trip, which I didn’t ultimately take (despite the fact that a quick trip for dinner at Hawker Fare would have made my week), took less than 10 minutes and, in terms of effort, fell somewhere between hailing an Uber and buying airline tickets on an app where my personal info is already entered.

One thing I learned while researching Victor and other apps for the 1% came as a surprise: while the rich are, to borrow from Fitzgerald, most certainly different than you and me, their app desires are not. But all that extra scratch does change business models for entrepreneurs.

Take Addepar, which I wrote about last year (and was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies 2015). It’s a real-time dashboard designed for wealth managers to have control over their clients’ substantial portfolios. At its core, it is a very souped-up version of Quicken’s investment products, or the mobile options of Fidelity or any other number of financial management companies.

Although no one I spoke with from the flying-to-Switzerland-on-a-whim world wanted to go on record about their use of Victor, the refrain I heard wasn’t too different from patrons of companies like delivery firm Postmates and Uber riders: these apps are convenient, and save them and their assistants time that they could put towards more urgent concerns. Any extra fees are outweighed by the fact that it frees up time–time that can, ostensibly, be used to make more money.