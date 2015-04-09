8 Questions That Can Help You Make Better Decisions At Work

You are faced with tons of decisions every day. Sometimes, you need to think quickly and make an immediate call, while other times, it’s more prudent to push the pause button and give the matter more thoughtful consideration.

However, the best option in any given situation isn’t always crystal clear, and may vary depending on issues like the community or work culture or even your mood. Before you make the wrong call, consider these eight questions to help you figure out when it’s best to make a decision on the fly and when you should take your time.

First, you have to know yourself, says Sarah Faulkner, principal of Faulkner Strategic Consulting. Some people might be extroverts who tend to think and act quickly, while others may be more introverted and prefer to gather information and think through their options before issuing their verdict. Having a good sense of your own style can also help you see if you’ve fallen into a decision-making rut, she says.

Look at your track record. Perhaps you have a history of making decisions one way and have found that you made a few cringe-worthy missteps by acting too quickly, or missed some key opportunities by taking a slower approach, or fell victim to “analysis paralysis.” If your approach isn’t working for you, it may be time to switch it up, says Patrick Mulvey, CEO and managing director of the Center for Strategy Execution.

“That way, you kind of force yourself in a way to make more prudent decisions by giving yourself a time, or not giving yourself too much time,” he says.

It’s not a bad thing to be emotional, especially about something that’s important to you, but strong emotion can skew your judgment and decision-making skills, says John Manning, president of MAP Consulting. Being enthusiastic might not have much impact, but negative emotions like anger, fear, or anxiety can have a negative impact and often signal that it’s best to take some time and let a cooler head prevail.

“From our experience, a lot of the worst decisions managers, leaders, and entrepreneurs make is when they’re angry or upset,” he says.