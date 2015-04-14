Inside Wall Street’s Persistent Wage Gap

Imagine you’re at the office one day, just picking something up off the printer, when you catch a glimpse of a confidential document: a list of the salaries of everyone in your division. Unless your employer is unusually transparent (maybe you work for the federal government, or this place), you’re likely in for a few unpleasant surprises. (Wait–the coworker who rolls in an hour late every day makes $10,000 more than you?!)

As bad as that scenario is, now imagine finding out that you–and all your female coworkers–are paid less than every single one of your male peers. That happened to Beth, a senior executive at a big bank, who came across her workplace’s salary sheet by accident–and made an upsetting discovery. “I thought, ‘Holy criminy!’” Beth (not her real name) says. “All the men were making more than the women. I couldn’t believe it. But I guess you don’t know what you don’t know.” Disturbing, yes. Unique, not so much. 24/7 Wall Street reports that of the five occupations with the largest gender wage gap, three are in finance: Financial Managers Women’s earnings as percent of men’s: 67.4%

Women median weekly earnings: $1,127

Men median weekly earnings: $1,671 Securities, commodities, and financial service sales agents Women’s earnings as percent of men’s: 65.1%

Women median weekly earnings: $883

Men median weekly earnings: $1,356 Personal financial advisers Women’s earnings as percent of men’s: 61.3%

Women median weekly earnings: $1,004

Men median weekly earnings: $1,637 At first glance, it’s startling that women in finance should be so adversely affected by the wage gap. Presumably, they’re more comfortable discussing compensation than most women–after all, talking about money is in their job description. Plus, women who enter this field tend to be driven, whip-smart and well-educated–all traits that should help them be better negotiators.

But none of that has been enough to help women surmount a variety of potent cultural and structural barriers. As a matter of fact, “the really high-flying occupations have some of the biggest wage gaps,” says Katherine Gallagher Robbins, director of research and policy analysis for the National Women’s Law Center. (For example, #2 on the list is physicians and surgeons, and #5 is business executives.) So what’s keeping females in finance from achieving pay equity? Here are the key obstacles: 1. Women Don’t Have The Numbers. Just one-fourth of all certified financial planners are female–a number that has remained flat for more than 10 years, according to a 2014 study commissioned by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFPBS). (No wonder the typical financial adviser demo has been called “old, male and pale.”) Generally speaking, women tend to suffer from the largest gender wage gaps in male-dominated jobs. It’s much harder for women to challenge or reform systems when there are fewer of them to begin with. 2. Style Is Often Prized Over Substance. So many financial advisers are “about projecting bravado and machismo, and showing how great they are,” says Leisa Peterson, a certified financial planner and wealth coach who started her own financial consultancy. “They promise the moon! Clients are used to that way of being, so they will pick a man doing that than a woman being her true self.” A cutthroat competitive atmosphere is also the norm, adds Peterson, a veteran of large financial-services institutions. And that isn’t always hospitable for women. “The perception is that when you are ruthless, you make money for your company. If you aren’t at the top of the [sales] list, you’re persona non grata.” 3. Women Don’t Get The Richest Clients. Most high net-worth clients are men–and women simply don’t have access to them. “Sometimes a client may choose someone who looks more like himself, in order to establish rapport,” notes Louise Roth, associate professor of sociology at the University of Arizona and author of Selling Women Short: Gender and Money on Wall Street. Implicit gender bias in the office can also play a role. “Someone who assigns [financial employees] to work on accounts may think a man would be more aggressive or a better fit with a client than a woman,” says Roth.

