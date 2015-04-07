Do You Want to Work for FastCo Studios?

FastCo Studios is looking for a local Producer/Shooter with at least 3 years experience in the video production field. This is a great chance to work with an innovative video group who tell a wide range of entertaining and informative stories.

Candidates must have developed producing, directing, and writing skills, as well as strong leadership, journalism, and collaboration skills. Ideal candidate should also have strong shooting skills (preferably with C300/C100) and the ability to to create a basic lighting setup (Kinos, Lite Panels etc).

Duties include but not limited to:

Produce/direct shoots

Set up lights, cameras, audio

Conceptualize video ideas with writers

Schedule talent/crew

Research and write scripts

Act as one man band for smaller shoots

Book shooting locations

Have a nose for potential stories or leads

Premiere CC 2014 editing ability a bonus but not a requirement

Candidates must submit work samples of their shooting to be considered. Please be clear on your contributions to your submissions.

Please submit cover letter and resume to fcstudios@fastcompany.com